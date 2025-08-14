Phumtham says NSC to consider dissolving ad hoc border centre next week

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that the National Security Council (NSC) would need to be consulted in a meeting next week to determine whether the situation now warrants dissolving the ad hoc centre for monitoring the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

Phumtham mentioned that the government had initially planned to dissolve the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation following the General Border Committee’s meeting in Malaysia. However, more violent incidents occurred over the past few days.

He referred to a landmine blast in Si Sa Ket on Tuesday that injured several Thai troops.