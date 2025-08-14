Phumtham says NSC to consider dissolving ad hoc border centre next week

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that the National Security Council (NSC) would need to be consulted in a meeting next week to determine whether the situation now warrants dissolving the ad hoc centre for monitoring the Thai-Cambodian border situation.
Phumtham mentioned that the government had initially planned to dissolve the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation following the General Border Committee’s meeting in Malaysia. However, more violent incidents occurred over the past few days.
He referred to a landmine blast in Si Sa Ket on Tuesday that injured several Thai troops.
Phumtham stated that the NSC would hold a meeting on Monday, August 18, after which it would be clear whether the ad hoc centre would cease operations.
When asked whether the government would dissolve the ad hoc centre next week, Phumtham replied that the government and the armed forces agreed that a review of the current situation was necessary before making a decision.
When informed that renewed tensions following the latest landmine blast had prompted many villagers to flee their homes again, Phumtham replied that the government could not prevent the people from being concerned about their safety.
"But we need to explain the real situation to the people," Phumtham said.