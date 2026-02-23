Siripong: no plan to raise VAT to 10% in next 2–3 years

Government: focus is recovery, not higher taxes

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, deputy leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, moved to calm public concern over a possible value-added tax (VAT) hike, saying on Monday (February 23) that the current government has no idea of increasing VAT from 7% to 10% within the next two to three years.

He said the government, led by Anutin Charnvirakul and its economic team, is prioritising efforts to revive the economy from a period of sluggishness, rather than seeking to raise state revenue by increasing the tax burden while the public is still facing multiple economic pressures.