MT Asset invests over 200m baht to launch “Best Western Matter Tiwanon”, targeting MICE and events near IMPACT

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2026

MT Asset Co., Ltd. is expanding its investment portfolio with a more than 200-million-baht outlay to develop Best Western Matter Tiwanon in Nonthaburi, aiming to serve business travellers, tourists and golfers near IMPACT Muang Thong Thani and key transport links.

February 23, Nonthaburi — MT Asset Co., Ltd., a specialist in real-estate development across residential projects, condominiums and community malls, is expanding its investment portfolio with an announced budget of more than 200 million baht to launch Best Western Matter Tiwanon, a new international-standard hotel in the heart of a key economic and meetings hub in northern Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The hotel is positioned to serve business travellers, tourists and golfers from around the world, and is expected to help stimulate Thailand’s tourism and meetings economy, supporting continued growth.

MT Asset invests over 200m baht to launch “Best Western Matter Tiwanon”, targeting MICE and events near IMPACT

Dr Woraphot Kantapipat, Managing Director of MT Asset Corporation Co., Ltd., said: “Thailand continues to maintain its position as a global tourism leader, and was voted Destination of the Year 2025 by Travel + Leisure magazine, thanks to its strengths in culture, food and its uniquely warm hospitality as the ‘Land of Smiles’. This investment is not only about building a hotel to accommodate tourists and business travellers, but also about strengthening the country’s tourism economy and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) capability. Most recently, we have appointed PCL Hospitality, a specialist in hotel management, to oversee full-service hotel operations and end-to-end marketing as well.”

MT Asset invests over 200m baht to launch “Best Western Matter Tiwanon”, targeting MICE and events near IMPACT


Strengths and success factors

  • Global brand, American service standards: “Best Western”, with a network of more than 4,300 properties in 100 cities worldwide, and 65 million members.
  • High-potential location: close to IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, a hub for international meetings and concerts, as well as popular golf courses.
  • Convenient access: near the Srisaman Expressway and only 10 kilometres from Don Mueang Airport.
  • Comprehensive facilities: the hotel will have 68 rooms across five room types, a shuttle service, a fitness centre, technology-equipped meeting rooms, and an international restaurant led by highly experienced chefs, catering to business travellers and Thai and international families.

MT Asset invests over 200m baht to launch “Best Western Matter Tiwanon”, targeting MICE and events near IMPACT
 

Driving the economy in an integrated way

The launch of Best Western Tiwanon is expected to generate significant circulation of income across the wider economic ecosystem, including employment, tourism spending, consumption, restaurants, shopping areas and local travel services. It is also intended to attract more international tourists and business visitors to Thailand—providing momentum for the tourism economy and reinforcing the strength of the high-value MICE industry.

For more information about the hotel, visit www.bwmattertiwanon.com or call 02 589 8828.

MT Asset invests over 200m baht to launch “Best Western Matter Tiwanon”, targeting MICE and events near IMPACT

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy