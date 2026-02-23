MT Asset invests over 200m baht to launch “Best Western Matter Tiwanon”, targeting MICE and events near IMPACT

February 23, Nonthaburi — MT Asset Co., Ltd., a specialist in real-estate development across residential projects, condominiums and community malls, is expanding its investment portfolio with an announced budget of more than 200 million baht to launch Best Western Matter Tiwanon, a new international-standard hotel in the heart of a key economic and meetings hub in northern Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The hotel is positioned to serve business travellers, tourists and golfers from around the world, and is expected to help stimulate Thailand’s tourism and meetings economy, supporting continued growth.

Dr Woraphot Kantapipat, Managing Director of MT Asset Corporation Co., Ltd., said: “Thailand continues to maintain its position as a global tourism leader, and was voted Destination of the Year 2025 by Travel + Leisure magazine, thanks to its strengths in culture, food and its uniquely warm hospitality as the ‘Land of Smiles’. This investment is not only about building a hotel to accommodate tourists and business travellers, but also about strengthening the country’s tourism economy and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) capability. Most recently, we have appointed PCL Hospitality, a specialist in hotel management, to oversee full-service hotel operations and end-to-end marketing as well.”