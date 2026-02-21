Baan Chao Thai closes D:CODE Sri Nakarin registration on overwhelming demand

Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holdings Plc, revealed on Friday (February 21) that the “Baan Chao Thai” (Homes for Thais) initiative, launched under the concept of “Supporting quality of life through housing”, aims to create opportunities for the public to access quality homes in prime locations at affordable prices.

The scheme is designed to ease restrictions in the homeownership process and facilitate access to financing.

A key highlight of the project is that buyers are not required to make a lump-sum payment or down payment during the construction period. Mortgage repayments begin directly with the bank upon transfer of ownership, with purchasers responsible only for statutory fees and taxes in accordance with condominium law.

Units are fully fitted and equipped with electrical appliances, ready for immediate occupancy, eliminating the need for additional interior decoration costs. This significantly reduces initial financial burdens and makes homeownership more accessible.