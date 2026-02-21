Baan Chao Thai closes D:CODE Sri Nakarin registration on overwhelming demand

Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holdings Plc, revealed on Friday (February 21) that the “Baan Chao Thai” (Homes for Thais) initiative, launched under the concept of “Supporting quality of life through housing”, aims to create opportunities for the public to access quality homes in prime locations at affordable prices.
The scheme is designed to ease restrictions in the homeownership process and facilitate access to financing.
A key highlight of the project is that buyers are not required to make a lump-sum payment or down payment during the construction period. Mortgage repayments begin directly with the bank upon transfer of ownership, with purchasers responsible only for statutory fees and taxes in accordance with condominium law.
Units are fully fitted and equipped with electrical appliances, ready for immediate occupancy, eliminating the need for additional interior decoration costs. This significantly reduces initial financial burdens and makes homeownership more accessible.
Since its launch on January 19, the project has attracted overwhelming interest from the public. From the first day of registration, demand has exceeded expectations, driven by its prime location, convenient access via mass transit, modern design and family-friendly functionality.
The rapid oversubscription reflects public confidence in the concept of high-quality housing development supported by BTS Group, which places strong emphasis on sustainability and long-term quality of life.
In particular, the D:CODE Sri Nakarin project comprises eight-storey condominium buildings with a total of up to 4,150 units on approximately 42 rai of land, consisting of no more than 24 residential buildings.
The development is located on Srinakarin Road, near the Bang Na–Trat intersection flyover and adjacent to the Yellow Line (Nakkhara Phiphat Line) maintenance depot. It is approximately 300 metres from Si Iam Station (YL17), offering convenient access to and from the city.
Given the project’s prime location and appealing design, the number of interested applicants has exceeded the available units. Visitors have continued to attend the sales gallery, underscoring genuine demand for quality housing in this area.
In response to the stronger-than-expected interest, the project has officially closed registrations for D:CODE Sri Nakarin and will proceed with a ballot process to allocate units on April 20.
Prior to the ballot, applicants who have successfully registered and passed the initial qualification screening will receive an SMS notification to the phone number provided at registration.
The message will outline the next steps for preparing and submitting loan application documents. Documents may be submitted at the project’s sales gallery or at any branch of the Government Housing Bank nationwide.
The project team expressed gratitude to all members of the public for their warm interest and participation. The overwhelming response serves as encouragement and a key driving force for further socially beneficial housing developments.
The closure of registrations not only reflects the success of D:CODE Sri Nakarin but also reinforces BTS Group’s commitment to conducting business alongside social responsibility, while continuing to support sustainable improvements in the quality of life for Thai people.
Further details, including registration terms and conditions, can be found at www.baan-chaothai.com. Project information is available at www.baan-chaothai.com/brochure01.
Enquiries can be made via the call centre at 093-228-3333, by email at [email protected], via LINE OA: @baanchaothai, or through the “Baan Chao Thai” social media channels.