Thai companies land S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 top 1% distinction

Overview of the selection process

Excluding any modelling approaches to reflect real company data as much as possible, the selection process also incorporates exclusion screening criteria. Companies must pass ethical and risk screening, such as issues related to human rights or major disputes.

Distinction levels are calculated by benchmarking against the top-performing company in each industry to account for differences in business structure, after which exclusions are applied in the next step. Distinction levels and scores are assessed only within the same industry.

Passing the CSA and being included in the Sustainability Yearbook can have multiple effects: enhancing credibility among institutional investors, reflecting long-term risk management, and helping access green finance and sustainable investment.

Global companies face tougher sustainability tests

Robert Dornau, Head of Solutions and Corporate Engagement at S&P Global Sustainable1, said the Sustainability Yearbook 2026 was produced in a new context in which sustainability performance is being tested more intensely—driven by shifting regulatory expectations, rising stakeholder demands, and a more complex business environment affecting both disclosure and consistency of progress reporting.

He said this year’s Yearbook results reflect both the continued leadership of companies maintaining transparency and ESG momentum, and a clearer divide compared with companies facing pressure that has slowed measurable progress.

On the scale of the assessment, Dornau said that out of more than 9,200 companies assessed in the 2025 CSA and eligible for the 2026 Yearbook, only 848 were selected—highlighting the CSA’s strictness and the increasingly competitive selection standard. Consistency of performance, credible disclosure, and year-on-year improvement are becoming even more critical factors for organisations.

However, even as companies operate under real-world constraints and challenges, those selected for the Yearbook have demonstrated that credible sustainability performance can still be achieved and measured when integrated into governance structures, corporate strategy, risk management and operational decision-making. This also reflects a global market direction towards clearer benchmarking standards, higher demand for tangible impact evidence, and the rising value of “trust” in the world economy.