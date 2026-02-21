10% global tariff eases pressure for now; tougher moves may follow

Commentary in Thailand has picked up after the US Supreme Court struck down the earlier IEEPA-based tariffs, prompting President Donald Trump to switch tactics, starting with a new 10% global import tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Trump has moved to a 10% global import tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, framed as a temporary measure limited to 150 days (with a statutory cap of 15% for this type of surcharge).

Immediate impact: relief versus the earlier “19%” baseline and a market bounce



Former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij wrote on Facebook that the new 10% global tariff is “good news” for Thai trade and world trade because it replaces the earlier tariff framework and applies the same rate to every country. He argued this effectively lowers Thailand’s exposure compared with the 19% rate Thailand had still been discussing, meaning Thailand would now face 10% like everyone else.

Korn said the US would likely face turbulence over refunds to importers following the court ruling on the earlier tariffs, estimating potential refunds could reach up to 3 trillion baht. He noted that Section 122 only allows tariffs on a temporary basis—150 days—and that the legal maximum rate under this provision is 15%, yet Trump chose 10%. Korn said that choice suggests the move is more about “saving face” than a serious attempt to raise tariffs long-term. Any extension beyond 150 days would require Congress, which he described as difficult, and he added that interpretation of this legal route could still be contested.