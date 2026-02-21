Trump signs temporary 10% global tariff after Supreme Court blocks IEEPA duties

Trump announced a new 10% global customs tariff after expressing anger towards US Supreme Court justices who ruled that his retaliatory tariffs were void because they were unlawful.

CNBC reported that President Donald Trump announced on Friday (February 20, 2026) that he would sign an executive order to enforce a new “global” tariff at a rate of 10%. Trump made the announcement only a few hours after the US Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of his worldwide “reciprocal” import tariffs—seen as a major setback to his trade agenda.

The new “Section 122” tariff would be collected in addition to tariffs that remain in effect after the Supreme Court decision, Trump said, calling the ruling “deeply disappointing” during remarks at the White House.

“I’m ashamed of certain members of the court… for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” Trump said.