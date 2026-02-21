Thai army: Cambodian media ‘fake news’ on alleged attack at Chong An Ma

Thailand’s army has dismissed as false a Cambodian-media report alleging Thai troops opened fire on Cambodian positions near the Chong An Ma border area, saying no weapons were used and urging both sides to strictly follow the General Border Committee (GBC) statement.
Fake-news claim circulated on Facebook
On February 20, 2026, a Facebook account named TFA/Khmer published a “breaking news” post claiming Thai soldiers had attacked a Cambodian military position in the Chong An Sae area, Chom Ksan district, Preah Vihear province—opposite Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani—and that two Cambodian soldiers were injured.
Army response: “Not true” and risks misunderstanding
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the Royal Thai Army spokesperson, said the claim was not true and could cause misunderstanding about the situation along the border.
According to the army, at around 9:30 a.m. on February 20, 2026, the Second Army Area detected additional Cambodian troops and movement closer to Thailand’s defensive line in the Chong An Ma area. Thai forces monitored the situation and issued a warning by shouting, in line with incident-prevention measures, without using any weapons.
Later, Thai forces received information from the Cambodian side via local coordination mechanisms stating that at around 10:45 a.m. there were 5–7 gunshots, and one Cambodian serviceman was found injured from a gunshot wound to the knee.
The Thai side said it immediately coordinated back to reaffirm that Thai forces did not use weapons, and called on all parties to adhere to the GBC statement—particularly remaining within each side’s controlled area after the ceasefire—to prevent misunderstandings and maintain security along the border.
The Royal Thai Army said Thailand is strictly following agreements and military principles, and asked the media and the public to verify information with official sources before sharing, warning that inaccurate information could affect security and international calm and order.