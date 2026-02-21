Thai army: Cambodian media ‘fake news’ on alleged attack at Chong An Ma

Thailand’s army has dismissed as false a Cambodian-media report alleging Thai troops opened fire on Cambodian positions near the Chong An Ma border area, saying no weapons were used and urging both sides to strictly follow the General Border Committee (GBC) statement.

Fake-news claim circulated on Facebook

On February 20, 2026, a Facebook account named TFA/Khmer published a “breaking news” post claiming Thai soldiers had attacked a Cambodian military position in the Chong An Sae area, Chom Ksan district, Preah Vihear province—opposite Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani—and that two Cambodian soldiers were injured.

Army response: “Not true” and risks misunderstanding

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the Royal Thai Army spokesperson, said the claim was not true and could cause misunderstanding about the situation along the border.

According to the army, at around 9:30 a.m. on February 20, 2026, the Second Army Area detected additional Cambodian troops and movement closer to Thailand’s defensive line in the Chong An Ma area. Thai forces monitored the situation and issued a warning by shouting, in line with incident-prevention measures, without using any weapons.