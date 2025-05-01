Thailand Braces for Trump\'s Trade Tariffs Impact

Economic and political experts in Thailand are calling for immediate action to prepare for global volatility and uncertainties caused by US trade tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration, warning that the measures could trigger a fresh economic and political crisis.

At a forum on Thursday titled "Turning Global Crisis into Thai Opportunity," Associate Professor Surachart Bumrungsuk of Chulalongkorn University's Political Science Department stated that the familiar era of free trade has effectively ended with Trump's victory.

"The world order with the US as its cornerstone has concluded. We are witnessing a transformation towards a new global paradigm that is only just beginning," he said.

Surachart noted that gold prices reaching $3,333 per ounce reflect mounting uncertainty in global markets. Historically, tariff barriers emerged during great power competition, suggesting increasingly volatile strategic relationships.

"The more trade wars intensify, the more tension we observe in international forums. The question remains: when will this tension lead to direct confrontation between major powers?" he questioned.

The professor described the emerging landscape as "five wars and one competition" – political warfare, trade warfare, financial warfare, technological warfare, information warfare, and arms race competition.