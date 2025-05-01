Moody's Flags Thai Economic Outlook Amid Tariff Fears; Analysts Urge Action

Moody's has revised Thailand's economic outlook to negative, while maintaining its Baa1 sovereign credit rating, citing external risks, particularly potential US tariffs.

This has spurred reactions from Thai institutions and analysts, who largely view it as a critical warning necessitating prudent fiscal and monetary policies and strategic economic stimulus.

Patchara Anuntasilpa, Director-General of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) at the Ministry of Finance, acknowledged the significant impact on global and regional trade, indirectly affecting Thailand. While the severity is uncertain, the global growth forecast for 2025 has been lowered.

Moody's highlighted Thailand's strong external finances and institutional stability but noted slower post-COVID growth compared to peers and vulnerability to economic shocks like tariffs. Concerns were also raised about delayed fiscal consolidation and structural challenges like an aging population and low productivity.

Thailand Development Research Institute's Nonarit Bisonyabut clarified the negative outlook is a warning of future risks, urging policies for sustainable solutions, not just short-term fixes, and cautioning against populist measures.

