PM outlines economic plans after Moody’s cuts Thailand outlook

She underlined the importance of achieving consistent GDP growth. “We must ensure steady growth of 3–4% year after year, not fluctuating figures. Sustainable growth must be our goal,” she said. “To achieve this, we must develop new industries and promote investment. When new investments are encouraged, foreign companies will register, capital will flow in, and more investors will follow. The government has already been working extensively on this since last year.”

She further noted that the public sector must also accelerate investment. “In 2024, we are seeing the highest public investment in a decade, 72% of which is government-driven. This is aimed at boosting employment, and we are already seeing results across ministries, starting earlier this year.”

In addition, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to enhance research and education, particularly in improving existing products across the fisheries, industrial, and agricultural sectors. “Everything must be supported through greater investment in research,” she said. “Lastly, we must focus on developing human capital—our most important resource.”

Reflecting on Thailand’s economic performance, she acknowledged that GDP growth was slow in 2024, at 2.5% for the year. However, growth accelerated to 3.2% in the final quarter, which she cited as a sign that stimulus policies are yielding results despite challenges such as earthquakes and tariff barriers.

The government, she noted, continues to seek solutions through dialogue with all sectors—public, private, and civil society. “We recognise that the government may not always have all the answers, but we can support the private sector in working alongside us,” she said.

Using trade tariffs as an example, she questioned what types of Thai businesses are investing in the US and what forms of support the government could provide. “So far, we have not had clear policies to help Thai investors expand abroad. We must now place greater focus on this issue in order to build investor confidence.”