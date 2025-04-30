Moody’s revises Thailand’s outlook to negative amid heightened economic and fiscal risks

The outlook change reflects Moody’s growing concern over Thailand’s slowing economic momentum, mounting fiscal pressure, and vulnerability to external shocks, particularly from shifting global trade dynamics. The recent imposition of U.S. tariffs and the uncertainty surrounding further trade restrictions after a 90-day pause add to Thailand’s economic headwinds, especially given the country's deep integration into global and regional value chains.

Thailand’s export-driven economy is expected to bear the brunt of rising protectionism, with OECD data showing that value-added exports to the US accounted for around 3% of GDP in 2020. In addition to direct trade impacts, Thailand faces indirect exposure via its role in regional supply chains, particularly if US-China tensions divert surplus Chinese goods into Thai markets, dampening domestic manufacturing output.

The negative sentiment is likely to extend to investment. Historical patterns suggest that external trade tensions weigh heavily on foreign direct investment (FDI). For instance, during the 2018–2019 US-China trade conflict, Thailand saw a notable drop in both FDI and gross fixed capital investment. A slowdown in supply chain diversification, particularly under the “China+1” strategy, could further reduce long-term capital inflows.