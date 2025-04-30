Moody’s cuts Thailand outlook, warns on populist policies: TDRI

Nonarit Bisonyabut, Senior Research Fellow at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), commented on Moody’s Investors Service’s recent revision of Thailand’s credit outlook from “Stable” to “Negative.” He explained that this adjustment pertains only to the outlook, indicating a worsening trend, and does not constitute an actual downgrade of the country’s credit rating. Therefore, the cost of borrowing and financial expenses are unlikely to rise at this stage.

However, the shift to a negative outlook serves as a warning that both current and future risks are increasing. The government must implement sound policies to help steer the outlook back in a more positive direction.

This also implies that the government must avoid implementing policies that could further worsen the situation, particularly populist measures that are ill-suited to addressing today’s major threats, such as "Trump-style" policies, as well as long-standing structural issues like high household debt and a rising public debt burden.