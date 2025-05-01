Thai Finance Minister Warns of Trade War \"Air Pocket\" Impact; Budget Review Looms

Thailand's Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, has warned that the ongoing trade war is dragging the Thai economy into an "air pocket," with significant global repercussions anticipated.

He projects first-quarter GDP growth to remain within 2.5-3%, but has signalled adjustments to the Budget Year 2069 to prioritise urgent economic stimulus projects and a potential review of the digital wallet scheme.

Speaking at the 150th anniversary of the Ministry of Finance , during the "MOF Journey 150 Years: The Path of Thai Finance" event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Pichai addressed the "Global Transition: The Thai Economy Under a Turning Point."

He highlighted the disruptive impact of US retaliatory tariffs on global free trade, outlining Thailand's strategy to bolster imports and exports, particularly in agricultural processing and energy sectors, to mitigate the effects.