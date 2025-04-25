Thai Government Vows Crackdown on Dodgy Imports and "Nominee" Firms After US Alert

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, has instructed the Commerce Ministry to urgently step up checks on substandard goods flooding into Thailand and those fraudulently claiming Thai export status.

The government has also pledged to tackle "nominee" companies used to circumvent foreign ownership laws, following concerns raised by the United States.

Pichai, alongside Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan, deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, and the permanent secretary of the Commerce Ministry, outlined the government's strategy after a meeting to address illegal foreign trade practices.

Discussions centred on the influx of both good and poor-quality products, as well as goods being processed in Thailand to falsely claim Thai origin for export purposes.