Thai Government Vows Crackdown on Dodgy Imports and "Nominee" Firms After US Alert

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, has instructed the Commerce Ministry to urgently step up checks on substandard goods flooding into Thailand and those fraudulently claiming Thai export status.
The government has also pledged to tackle "nominee" companies used to circumvent foreign ownership laws, following concerns raised by the United States.
Pichai, alongside Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan, deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, and the permanent secretary of the Commerce Ministry, outlined the government's strategy after a meeting to address illegal foreign trade practices.
Discussions centred on the influx of both good and poor-quality products, as well as goods being processed in Thailand to falsely claim Thai origin for export purposes.
The Commerce Minister added that over 29,000 cases involving substandard goods have already been pursued through the courts, with efforts now being intensified.
Furthermore, 852 companies suspected of using Thai nationals as nominees to mask foreign ownership, with a total registered capital of 15.888 billion baht, have been investigated.
A further 49,000 companies with foreign shareholders are now under scrutiny to determine if they are operating within the legal framework.
The permanent secretary of the Commerce Ministry emphasised that consumer safety and quality of life are the top priorities in product control.
Existing laws will be strictly enforced, with all imports, regardless of origin, facing equal scrutiny based on established industry standards for goods, food, and pharmaceuticals.
This includes ensuring that labels on electrical appliances are clearly provided in Thai.
Pichai stressed the government's focus on product quality, stating that any suspiciously cheap goods found on online platforms like TEMU will be investigated to verify their legal entry and quality certifications.
The Commerce Ministry will take the lead in these checks and has the authority to instruct online platforms to remove substandard items.
He further stated that any online platform wishing to sell goods in Thailand will be required to register domestically, bringing all operations within the legal system.