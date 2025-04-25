Thaksin ready to 'reset policies and tighten exports controls to win US

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra stated at a seminar organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) on April 24 that Thailand needs to "overhaul" its import regulations and investment promotion policies—key elements in driving the recent influx of "Chinese capital" into the country.

He explained that US reciprocal tariff measures could severely impact Thailand’s export-driven economy.

Thaksin said Thailand should view the US tariff, levied at rates as high as 36%, as a “wake-up call” for the government, led by his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to crack down on foreign manufacturers that circumvent local content rules. He cited the electric vehicle (EV) industry as an example, noting that it has attracted billions of dollars in investment from numerous Chinese EV makers in recent years due to government incentives.

“We run a large trade deficit with China and a moderate surplus with the US. Perhaps there is something wrong with this picture,” Thaksin said. “So, we are going to adjust our policies in response to US tariffs.”

The former prime minister’s remarks came as Thai government officials are preparing for trade negotiations with the United States to seek a reduction in reciprocal tariffs. Thailand is among the countries facing the highest tariff rate, up to 36%.

The US is Thailand’s largest export market, and the country recorded a trade surplus of approximately $46 billion with the US last year.