Finance Ministry to host grand event for 150th anniversary, May 1–3

The event will take place from May 1–3, 2025, at Halls 3–4 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, from 10am to 8pm.
The event will follow the concept of “Past – Present – Future,” telling the story of how the Ministry of Finance and its affiliated agencies contributed to the country’s development and responded to key national events such as the Tom Yum Kung financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the first time, the Ministry will present a comprehensive exhibition covering its entire 150-year history. The exhibition will be divided into three zones:
Past Zone: Showcasing the historical evolution of the Ministry and its 32 affiliated agencies, from traditional finance systems to modern financial reforms.
Present Zone: Highlighting the current role of the Ministry and its agencies in strengthening Thailand’s fiscal system amid global competition, promoting trust and economic resilience.
Future Zone: Outlining the Ministry’s strategic vision for the future, including economic transformation, social and environmental sustainability (Green Economy), and readiness to adapt to technological shifts such as digital systems and AI in public service.
The Ministry invites the general public, students, and anyone interested to join the celebration. The event will feature talks by current and former Ministry executives, keynote speeches from national thought leaders, and engaging activities hosted by all 32 affiliated agencies.
Seminar Highlights
May 1, 2025
10.25am – 10.45am
Global Transition: Thailand’s Economy at a Turning Point
Speaker: Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance
1.30pm – 3.00pm
Trade War: Turning Global Crises into Thai Opportunities
Speakers:
Prof Emeritus Surachart Bamrungsuk
Kirida Bhaopichitr
May 3, 2025
1.00pm – 1.30pm
New World Order: Navigating a Shifting Global Landscape
Speaker: Prof Supachai Panitchpakdi
1.30pm – 3.20pm
Treasury Tales: Reflections from the Finance Ministry
Panelists:
Aran Thammano
M.R.Chatumongol Sonakul
Sathit Limpongpan
Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance
Special promotions and services will also be available exclusively during the event, including:
Savings Bonds issued by the Public Debt Management Office, marking the 150th anniversary, worth 300 million baht, with a purchase limit of 2 million baht per person.
Special-interest loans offered by state-owned financial institutions.
Information sessions on the State Welfare Card.
Debt settlement plans under special terms.
Entertainment and recreational activities.
Souvenir sales of commemorative banknotes and coins (270 baht per set).
Fabric talisman depicting sacred amulet inside the royal palace's treasury, available for 99 baht each.
Special giveaways of 100 souvenir sets per day for attendees, totaling 300 sets over the three days.