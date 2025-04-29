Finance Ministry to host grand event for 150th anniversary, May 1–3

The event will take place from May 1–3, 2025, at Halls 3–4 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, from 10am to 8pm.

The event will follow the concept of “Past – Present – Future,” telling the story of how the Ministry of Finance and its affiliated agencies contributed to the country’s development and responded to key national events such as the Tom Yum Kung financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time, the Ministry will present a comprehensive exhibition covering its entire 150-year history. The exhibition will be divided into three zones:

Past Zone: Showcasing the historical evolution of the Ministry and its 32 affiliated agencies, from traditional finance systems to modern financial reforms.

Present Zone: Highlighting the current role of the Ministry and its agencies in strengthening Thailand’s fiscal system amid global competition, promoting trust and economic resilience.

Future Zone: Outlining the Ministry’s strategic vision for the future, including economic transformation, social and environmental sustainability (Green Economy), and readiness to adapt to technological shifts such as digital systems and AI in public service.

The Ministry invites the general public, students, and anyone interested to join the celebration. The event will feature talks by current and former Ministry executives, keynote speeches from national thought leaders, and engaging activities hosted by all 32 affiliated agencies.