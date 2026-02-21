Gold jumps on soft US GDP and Trump’s new tariffs

Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Friday (February 20, 2026), supported by weaker-than-expected US economic data as investors assessed the fallout from President Donald Trump’s announcement of a fresh round of global import tariffs after a Supreme Court ruling struck down earlier duties.

Spot gold rose 1.5% to $5,071.48 per ounce at 2:08 p.m. New York time (1908 GMT). US gold futures for April delivery settled 1.7% higher at $5,080.90.

Tariffs back in focus after Supreme Court ruling

Tai Wong, an independent metals trader, said it was “hard to see the president collecting his toys and going home”, adding that Trump would try to re-establish tariffs using other statutes, which would “promote volatility”. Wong added that medium-term uncertainty would not deter gold bulls.

Trump said he would impose a 10% global tariff for 150 days to replace some emergency duties that were struck down by the US Supreme Court. The court ruled his broad global tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority under that law.