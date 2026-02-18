Gold prices drop over 2% as US-Iran talks progress and dollar strengthens

Gold prices experienced a significant drop of more than 2% on February 17, 2026, driven by progress in the ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations and the strengthening of the US dollar. Reuters reported that spot gold dropped by 2.2%, reaching $4,884.46 per ounce at 1:30 PM US Eastern Time (6:30 PM GMT). Meanwhile, US gold futures for April delivery fell 2.8%, settling at $4,905.90 per ounce. The US Dollar Index (DXY) also rose by 0.3%, making gold more expensive for foreign buyers.

Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals, highlighted that the gold and silver markets lack positive fundamental news to push prices higher. The reduction in demand for safe-haven assets like gold is linked to easing market concerns as US-Iran tensions appear to lessen, with potential diplomatic breakthroughs. Additionally, the easing of geopolitical worries in the Russia-Ukraine conflict also contributed to the pressure on gold prices.

The US-Iran talks reached a preliminary understanding, focusing on "guiding principles" for resolving the protracted nuclear dispute. While this progress indicates a potential de-escalation, Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, clarified that a final deal is still far from being reached. Meanwhile, talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva, mediated by the US, are expected to continue in hopes of reaching a peace agreement.