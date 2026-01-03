Precious Metals Hold Firm in 2026 Opener Following Record-Breaking Year

Gold futures dip slightly in New Year trading, but geopolitical tensions and anticipated US interest rate cuts continue to bolster investor appetite.

The global precious metals market remained broadly stable during the first trading session of 2026, as investors weighed the prospect of US interest rate cuts against a backdrop of persistent geopolitical instability.

Gold, which recently capped its strongest annual performance in 46 years, saw a minor pull-back.

Gold futures on the COMEX market for February delivery closed down approximately 0.3% at $4,329.60 per ounce.

Spot gold followed suit, holding steady at $4,313.29 after hitting an intra-day peak of $4,402.06.

Market sentiment remains buoyed by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will initiate a series of interest rate reductions.

Traders are currently pricing in at least two 0.25% cuts this year, with the first potentially arriving as early as March.

Because gold does not yield interest, it typically becomes more attractive to investors when rates fall.

Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, noted that broader economic anxieties are also at play.