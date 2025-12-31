Thai stocks trail in 2025, while gold shines

2025 became a year in which Thailand’s stock market faced more negative forces than supportive ones, alongside persistent uncertainty and volatility—both from global conditions and the domestic economy—heightening concerns over the outlook for listed-company earnings.

The result was another year of negative returns that left Thai equities trailing global peers. Liquidity fell notably, corporate earnings softened, and retail investors reduced their participation.

Trump tariffs and Thai politics jolt sentiment

A dominant drag on Thai equities throughout the year was US trade policy under President Donald Trump. Early in 2025, Trump announced “reciprocal tariffs” on countries running trade surpluses with the United States, with high rates that were widely seen as targeting China most directly.

Thailand was also hit, facing a tariff rate of 39% and a negotiation deadline of August 1, 2025. The market started the year with hope—opening at 1,402 points—before tariff-related uncertainty fed into concerns over a trade-war impact on listed-company profits.

During the first three months of 2025, foreign investors pulled a combined US$4.16 billion (more than 140 billion baht) from four Southeast Asian stock markets: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Negotiations later reduced the figure applied to Thailand to 19%, closer to regional levels, but the episode marked the start of a shift in global trade and investment patterns, as businesses adjusted investment flows, production bases and supply chains to avoid high-tariff exposure.