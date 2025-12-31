2026 inflation target set at 1–3%

2) Flexible inflation targeting and policy coordination

Monetary policy will focus on price stability alongside economic expansion consistent with potential growth and financial stability, under a flexible inflation targeting framework. The agreement emphasised anchoring inflation expectations among households and businesses to prevent inflation staying too low or too high for too long, which could hinder growth or threaten financial stability.

Looking ahead, with Thailand facing multiple challenges, the Finance Ministry and the BoT said they will coordinate fiscal and monetary policy to support sustainable growth and help inflation return to target. Monetary policy will use a mix of tools, including the policy rate and financial measures to address debt problems and support new lending, strengthening policy transmission.

3) Monitoring and reporting

The Finance Ministry and the BoT will hold regular discussions — and additional talks when necessary — to improve the effectiveness of policy implementation and ensure fiscal and monetary policy move in a consistent direction. The MPC will produce a monetary policy report every six months for the finance minister and publish a quarterly monetary policy report to improve public understanding, transparency and effectiveness.

4) Open letter if inflation moves outside the target band

If headline inflation — measured as the average over the past 12 months, or forecast for the next 12 months — moves outside the medium-term target range, the MPC must issue an open letter to the finance minister to explain:

the causes of the breach,

the policy approach taken and planned to bring inflation back within the band, and

the expected time needed for inflation to return to target.

If inflation remains outside the band, the MPC must send an update letter every six months and report progress as appropriate.

5) Adjusting the target if necessary

If there is a justified need, the finance minister and the MPC may jointly agree to revise the target before submitting it to the cabinet.

The MPC assessed that headline inflation in 2026 would remain low, and said monetary policy would be set to support inflation gradually returning to the target range in 2027. However, it warned uncertainty remains high due to external and supply-side factors, including global growth and energy prices, as well as structural shifts such as tougher competition under a changing global trade landscape, deglobalisation pressures, and the transition to a green economy. The MPC said it will monitor and assess these risks closely.