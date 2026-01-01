Gold posts best year in 46 years, up 63%, as silver rockets 140% in 2025

Bloomberg reported that gold and silver prices fell in the final trading session of 2025, but both precious metals still delivered their strongest annual returns in more than four decades, capping what was described as “the best year since the 1970s”.

Spot gold traded around US$4,320 an ounce. US Comex gold futures for February delivery fell US$45.20, or 1.03%, to close at US$4,341.10 an ounce.

Silver eased to near US$71 an ounce after hitting a record high of US$83.62 on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Both metals saw sharp swings in thin, post-holiday trading. Prices slumped on Monday, rebounded on Tuesday, then fell again on Wednesday. The heightened volatility prompted CME Group, the futures exchange operator, to raise margin requirements twice.

Gold and silver were heading for their best performance since 1979, supported by strong safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical risks and US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Investors also piled into the so-called “debasement trade”, betting that major currencies would weaken as inflation concerns and rising debt burdens in developed economies accelerated gains across precious metals this year.