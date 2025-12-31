Gold rebounds, poised to cap off best year in over four decades

Spot gold climbed 0.8% to US$4,364.70 an ounce by 2.07pm ET (1907 GMT), after logging its biggest one-day percentage drop since October 21.

The retreat on Monday followed profit-taking that pulled prices off Friday’s record peak of US$4,549.71.

US gold futures settled 1% higher at US$4,386.30.

Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, said Monday’s price action was marked by “extreme” swings, strong buying during Asian trading followed by heavy profit-taking, before conditions steadied on Tuesday, leaving the broader setup supportive.

Gold, often viewed as a safe-haven, is up 66% in 2025, fuelled by easing interest-rate expectations, flashpoints in global politics, strong central bank demand and inflows into bullion-backed ETFs.