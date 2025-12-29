Boonrawd Group Won Five Gold Awards at ICQCC 2025 for World-Class Manufacturing Standards

The award-winning companies include Pathumthani Brewery Co., Ltd., Khon Kaen Brewery Co., Ltd., Boonrawd Asia Beverage Co., Ltd., Suratthani Beverage Co., Ltd. and Chiang Mai Beverage Co., Ltd. They won Gold Awards representing the highest level of recognition at ICQCC which is widely regarded as one of the world’s largest international platforms for quality management and manufacturing excellence.

Mr. Piti Bhirombhakdi, First Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Production Officer of Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd. stated that the recognition reflects the Group’s long-term commitment to enhancing manufacturing quality and operational efficiency through continuous improvement and the effective use of technology. The Group’s quality management practices are driven by a Total Quality Management (TQM) framework that emphasizes data-driven analysis, systematic process improvement and the development of people across the organization. This approach enables Boonrawd Brewery Group to maintain consistent production standards while optimizing the use of resources.

ICQCC 2025 marked the 50th edition of the international convention on Quality Control Circles (QCC) bringing together organizations from around the world to exchange best practices and innovations in quality improvement. The success of all five production facilities highlights the Group’s structured and disciplined approach to quality development under QCC principles integrated with TQM. Key practices include in-depth problem analysis, root-cause identification, the application of quality management tools, digital technology integration and continuous innovation within manufacturing operations.