Thailand to experience thunderstorms and cold weather across regions

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding unstable weather conditions on Wednesday (February 18).

Both rain and cold weather will be experienced in various parts of the country.

The northern and northeastern regions, including Bangkok, will see thunderstorms with a 20% chance of rainfall.

Temperatures in the north and northeast will dip to around 17°C, accompanied by fog due to moderate cold air masses from China.

The department advises the public to take extra precautions, as sudden health issues may arise due to the weather changes.

The department's 24-hour weather forecast predicts thunderstorms in the upper parts of Thailand due to the influence of moderate cold air from China covering the northeastern region and the South China Sea.

This causes easterly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand into the country, which could lead to rainfall in some areas.