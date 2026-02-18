Thailand to experience thunderstorms and cold weather across regions

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2026

Unstable weather conditions are expected to bring thunderstorms and cooler temperatures to various regions of Thailand.

  • A moderate cold air mass from China is causing unstable weather, bringing both thunderstorms and colder temperatures to various parts of Thailand.
  • The northern and northeastern regions, including Bangkok, are forecast to have a 20% chance of thunderstorms, with temperatures in the north and northeast dropping to around 17°C.
  • The public is advised to take health precautions due to the sudden weather changes, while mariners in the south are warned of waves potentially exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding unstable weather conditions on Wednesday (February 18).

Both rain and cold weather will be experienced in various parts of the country.

The northern and northeastern regions, including Bangkok, will see thunderstorms with a 20% chance of rainfall.

Temperatures in the north and northeast will dip to around 17°C, accompanied by fog due to moderate cold air masses from China.

The department advises the public to take extra precautions, as sudden health issues may arise due to the weather changes.

The department's 24-hour weather forecast predicts thunderstorms in the upper parts of Thailand due to the influence of moderate cold air from China covering the northeastern region and the South China Sea.

This causes easterly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand into the country, which could lead to rainfall in some areas.

The public is urged to take care of their health due to the changing weather and to be cautious of potential thunderstorms in the coming hours.

For the southern regions, scattered thunderstorms are expected due to winds from the east and southeast covering the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea are moderate, with wave heights of 1–2 metres.

In areas with thunderstorms, waves may reach over 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Regarding air quality, moderate to high levels of dust or haze have been reported in the upper regions of Thailand.

However, some areas may see a reduction due to better ventilation, with a chance of rain in certain locations.

Weather forecast from 6am Wednesday (February 18) to 6am Thursday (February 19):

Northern Region:

  • Cold with morning fog and a 20% chance of thunderstorms.
  • Low temperatures: 17–24°C, High temperatures: 33–37°C.
  • Mountain tops: Cold with temperatures ranging from 7–15°C.
  • Southeasterly winds at 10–15 km/h.

Northeastern Region:

  • Cold in the morning.
  • Low temperatures: 18–23°C, High temperatures: 32–35°C.
  • Mountain tops: Cold with temperatures ranging from 13–18°C.
  • Easterly winds at 10–25 km/h.

Central Region:

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.
  • Low temperatures: 23–26°C, High temperatures: 34–36°C.
  • Southeasterly winds at 10–20 km/h.

Eastern Region:

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Low temperatures: 24–26°C, High temperatures: 32–36°C.
  • Southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h.
  • Waves below 1 metre; in stormy areas, waves may reach 1 metre.

Southern Region (East Coast):

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Low temperatures: 22–25°C, High temperatures: 30–34°C.
  • From Chumphon northward: Southeasterly winds at 15–30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre, and over 1 metre in stormy areas.
  • From Surat Thani southward: Easterly winds at 15–35 km/h.
  • Waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in stormy areas.

Southern Region (West Coast):

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Satun.
  • Low temperatures: 23–26°C, High temperatures: 32–34°C.
  • Easterly winds at 15–35 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre, with higher waves (1–2 metres) offshore and in stormy areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity:

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area.
  • Low temperatures: 24–26°C, High temperatures: 33–35°C.
  • Southeasterly winds at 10–20 km/h.
