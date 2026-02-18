Thailand to experience thunderstorms and cold weather across regions

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding unstable weather conditions on Wednesday (February 18).
Both rain and cold weather will be experienced in various parts of the country.
The northern and northeastern regions, including Bangkok, will see thunderstorms with a 20% chance of rainfall.
Temperatures in the north and northeast will dip to around 17°C, accompanied by fog due to moderate cold air masses from China.
The department advises the public to take extra precautions, as sudden health issues may arise due to the weather changes.
The department's 24-hour weather forecast predicts thunderstorms in the upper parts of Thailand due to the influence of moderate cold air from China covering the northeastern region and the South China Sea.
This causes easterly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand into the country, which could lead to rainfall in some areas.
The public is urged to take care of their health due to the changing weather and to be cautious of potential thunderstorms in the coming hours.
For the southern regions, scattered thunderstorms are expected due to winds from the east and southeast covering the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea are moderate, with wave heights of 1–2 metres.
In areas with thunderstorms, waves may reach over 2 metres.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Regarding air quality, moderate to high levels of dust or haze have been reported in the upper regions of Thailand.
However, some areas may see a reduction due to better ventilation, with a chance of rain in certain locations.
Weather forecast from 6am Wednesday (February 18) to 6am Thursday (February 19):
Northern Region:
Northeastern Region:
Central Region:
Eastern Region:
Southern Region (East Coast):
Southern Region (West Coast):
Bangkok and Vicinity: