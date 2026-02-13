Gold price plunges below $5,000/ounce after strong US jobs data

Gold prices dropped sharply on February 12, 2026, hitting a low of $4,915.74/ounce, after stronger-than-expected US labour market data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may not reduce interest rates soon, as many had hoped.

Spot gold fell 3.2%, touching its lowest level in nearly a week, while US gold futures for April delivery dropped by the same margin to $4,935.70/ounce. The decline was prompted by the US jobs data released on February 11, which showed a higher-than-expected rise in non-farm payrolls in January and a decrease in the unemployment rate.

Fawad Razakzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com, noted that the recent volatility in the gold market led many investors to set stop-loss points just under the $5,000/ounce mark, which intensified the selling pressure. This pushed prices down even further.

The stronger US job market, with 130,000 new non-farm jobs created in January, reduced hopes for an imminent Fed rate cut, as policymakers may feel less pressure to act quickly. This has a direct impact on gold, as it is a non-yielding asset, and higher rates make gold less attractive.