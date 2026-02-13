Cool mornings with rising temperatures and scattered thunderstorms across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Weather Forecast for Friday (February 13)

Temperatures in the upper regions of Thailand will increase, and morning fog will persist.

The northern and northeastern regions will experience cool mornings due to weak high-pressure systems covering the area. At the same time, southeast winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, affecting central, metropolitan, and eastern regions, which may experience thunderstorms.

Residents in the upper regions are advised to monitor their health due to the changing weather and exercise caution when driving through foggy areas.