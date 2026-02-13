Cool mornings with rising temperatures and scattered thunderstorms across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Weather Forecast for Friday (February 13)
Temperatures in the upper regions of Thailand will increase, and morning fog will persist.
The northern and northeastern regions will experience cool mornings due to weak high-pressure systems covering the area. At the same time, southeast winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, affecting central, metropolitan, and eastern regions, which may experience thunderstorms.
Residents in the upper regions are advised to monitor their health due to the changing weather and exercise caution when driving through foggy areas.
In the southern region, scattered thunderstorms are expected due to moderate northeastern monsoon winds over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres high, with waves higher than 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
As for air pollution, particulate matter or haze in the upper regions of Thailand is considered moderate due to weak ventilation.
Northern Region
Northeastern Region
Central Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region (East Coast)
Southern Region (West Coast)
Bangkok and Vicinity