Cool mornings with rising temperatures and scattered thunderstorms across Thailand

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

Temperatures will rise across Thailand, with cool mornings and the chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

  • Northern and northeastern regions will experience cool, foggy mornings, while temperatures are expected to rise across upper Thailand with highs reaching 33-37°C.
  • Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the central, eastern, and southern regions due to moist winds coming from the Gulf of Thailand.
  • Mariners are advised to exercise caution as waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea may exceed 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Weather Forecast for Friday (February 13)

Temperatures in the upper regions of Thailand will increase, and morning fog will persist.

The northern and northeastern regions will experience cool mornings due to weak high-pressure systems covering the area. At the same time, southeast winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, affecting central, metropolitan, and eastern regions, which may experience thunderstorms.

Residents in the upper regions are advised to monitor their health due to the changing weather and exercise caution when driving through foggy areas.

In the southern region, scattered thunderstorms are expected due to moderate northeastern monsoon winds over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres high, with waves higher than 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

As for air pollution, particulate matter or haze in the upper regions of Thailand is considered moderate due to weak ventilation.

Weather Forecast for Thailand from 6am Friday (February 13) to 6am Saturday (February 14)

Northern Region

  • Cool weather with morning fog
  • Lowest temperature: 16-21°C
  • Highest temperature: 33-37°C
  • Cold weather in mountain areas, with temperatures as low as 6-15°C
  • Southeast wind at 10-15 km/h

Northeastern Region

  • Cool weather with light morning fog, temperatures expected to rise by 1-2°C
  • Lowest temperature: 17-21°C
  • Highest temperature: 33-36°C
  • Cold weather in the highlands with temperatures of 11-14°C
  • East wind at 10-20 km/h

Central Region

  • Cool weather with light morning fog, temperatures expected to rise by 1-2°C, with light rain in some areas
  • Lowest temperature: 21-24°C
  • Highest temperature: 35-37°C
  • East wind at 10-20 km/h

Eastern Region

  • Mostly cloudy with light morning fog and thunderstorms in 20% of areas, especially in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
  • Lowest temperature: 22-26°C
  • Highest temperature: 31-36°C
  • Southeast wind at 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves: about 1 metre, with waves 1-2 metres offshore

Southern Region (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of areas, especially in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani
  • Lowest temperature: 22-24°C
  • Highest temperature: 31-34°C
  • From Surat Thani up: East wind at 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves: about 1 metre, with waves higher than 2 metres in storm areas
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat down: East wind at 15-35 km/h
  • Sea waves: 1-2 metres, with waves higher than 2 metres in storm areas

Southern Region (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of areas, especially in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket
  • Lowest temperature: 23-26°C
  • Highest temperature: 32-36°C
  • East wind at 15-35 km/h
  • Sea waves: about 1 metre, with waves 1-2 metres offshore, and higher waves in storm areas

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Partly cloudy with light morning fog and light rain in some areas
  • Lowest temperature: 24-26°C
  • Highest temperature: 33-36°C
  • Southeast wind at 10-20 km/h
