Urgent! 14 School Closures Due to Armed Rampage in Lat Lum Kaeo, Pathum Thani

On February 18, 2026, 14 schools in Lat Lum Kaeo, Pathum Thani, were closed due to an armed rampage by a man identified as “Noparat Jinto” or “L” (30), who is currently on the run from Chonburi after committing multiple offenses, including assaulting his wife and threatening others with a firearm.

The Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station reported that the suspect, Noparat, had fled to his residence in Lat Lum Kaeo after allegedly assaulting his wife and firing at a highway rescue vehicle in Chonburi on February 15, 2026. He then held his father-in-law at gunpoint, demanding his wife come to meet him. The father-in-law managed to escape unharmed and later filed a complaint, resulting in a warrant for Noparat's arrest.





The police discovered several firearms at his residence during a search. As the suspect remains on the loose, authorities have raised the security level, though there have been no reports of shots being fired at any educational institutions. However, to ensure safety, all schools in the area were ordered to close as a precaution.