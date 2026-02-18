Urgent! 14 School Closures Due to Armed Rampage in Lat Lum Kaeo, Pathum Thani

On February 18, 2026, 14 schools in Lat Lum Kaeo, Pathum Thani, were closed due to an armed rampage by a man identified as “Noparat Jinto” or “L” (30), who is currently on the run from Chonburi after committing multiple offenses, including assaulting his wife and threatening others with a firearm.
The Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station reported that the suspect, Noparat, had fled to his residence in Lat Lum Kaeo after allegedly assaulting his wife and firing at a highway rescue vehicle in Chonburi on February 15, 2026. He then held his father-in-law at gunpoint, demanding his wife come to meet him. The father-in-law managed to escape unharmed and later filed a complaint, resulting in a warrant for Noparat's arrest.
The police discovered several firearms at his residence during a search. As the suspect remains on the loose, authorities have raised the security level, though there have been no reports of shots being fired at any educational institutions. However, to ensure safety, all schools in the area were ordered to close as a precaution.
The Ministry of Education announced the emergency closure of 14 schools on its official Facebook page "MOE 360°." The schools affected include:
Police Efforts and Public Safety:
Lat Lum Kaeo police have intensified efforts to capture Noparat and have urged the public to report any sightings to the police. For any tips, the public can contact the Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station at 094-9699365 or dial 191.
Police confirmed that while there was no direct threat to the schools, the emergency closure is being implemented as a precautionary measure, especially given the suspect’s violent behavior and the ongoing search efforts.
Background on the Incident:
On February 15, 2026, Noparat, known as "L," assaulted his wife and fired at a rescue vehicle in the Huay Yai area of Chonburi, which led to a police warrant being issued for his arrest. Noparat fled to Lat Lum Kaeo, where he held his father-in-law hostage in an attempt to get his wife to meet him. Authorities found multiple firearms at his home. Following the ongoing search, the suspect remains at large.
The police have assured that there have been no confirmed reports of violence at schools, and the closure is a precaution to avoid any potential danger to students and staff.
Calls for Vigilance:
The public is urged to stay alert and report any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts. Authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety of the community and preventing further incidents.