Health Minister: 85% of TB cases in Malaysia involve local

Dzulkefly said, contrary to some public sentiment, foreigners make up only 15% of the reported TB cases.

“Recently, various perceptions have emerged linking the spread of TB to the influx of foreign nationals.

“However, the facts show otherwise.

Data from the Health Ministry confirms that 85% of reported cases involve local citizens, while only 15% involve foreigners.

“This means the risk of transmission within our own communities is real and must not be taken lightly,” he said in a Facebook statement on Wednesday (Feb 18).

He said the disease is not merely a clinical issue, but also a 'disease of poverty' as it is closely associated with socio-economic factors such as overcrowded living conditions and malnutrition.