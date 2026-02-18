Election Commission orders re-election in Phayao’s Constituency 1 and recount in 7 areas

The Election Commission of Thailand (EC) announced on February 17, 2026 that it has ordered a re-election in Phayao’s Constituency 1, Polling Unit 6, and a recount in 7 other locations. The new counting for the referendum in Kanchanaburi will also take place on February 22, 2026.
Recount of referendum votes
A recount will be held for the referendum votes cast at Polling Unit 10, Constituency 15, Khan Na Yao District, Bangkok, on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM at the original polling station.
Recount of election votes for MPs
The following seven areas will undergo a recount:
Re-vote for MPs
A re-vote for both constituency and party-listed MPs will take place in Phayao’s Constituency 1, Mueang District, Polling Unit 6, Thawang Thong Subdistrict.
The dates, times, and locations for the re-vote and recount will be announced soon.