Election Commission orders re-election in Phayao’s Constituency 1 and recount in 7 areas

The Election Commission of Thailand (EC) announced on February 17, 2026 that it has ordered a re-election in Phayao’s Constituency 1, Polling Unit 6, and a recount in 7 other locations. The new counting for the referendum in Kanchanaburi will also take place on February 22, 2026.



Recount of referendum votes

A recount will be held for the referendum votes cast at Polling Unit 10, Constituency 15, Khan Na Yao District, Bangkok, on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM at the original polling station.



Recount of election votes for MPs

The following seven areas will undergo a recount:

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Constituency 1, Sam Roi Yot District, Polling Unit 2, Rai Mai Subdistrict Prachuap Khiri Khan, Constituency 1, Sam Roi Yot District, Polling Unit 8, Sam Roi Yot Subdistrict Phetchabun, Constituency 1, Mueang District, Polling Unit 1, Nai Yom Subdistrict Phetchabun, Constituency 4, Nong Phai District, Polling Unit 2, Nong Phai Subdistrict Kamphaeng Phet, Constituency 1, Mueang District, Polling Unit 8, Nikom Thung Pho Thale Subdistrict Kamphaeng Phet, Constituency 1, Mueang District, Polling Unit 14, Thep Nakhon Subdistrict Sakon Nakhon, Constituency 1, Mueang District, Polling Unit 32, That Cheung Chum Subdistrict

Re-vote for MPs

A re-vote for both constituency and party-listed MPs will take place in Phayao’s Constituency 1, Mueang District, Polling Unit 6, Thawang Thong Subdistrict.

The dates, times, and locations for the re-vote and recount will be announced soon.