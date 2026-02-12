Police file six charges after school shooting in Songkhla; governor visits injured students’ families

Police said they received an initial report at around 4.30pm on February 11 of a man behaving violently in the Ban Phru area. Officers attempted to contain the situation, but the suspect resisted. Police said the suspect later damaged a police vehicle, stole a 9mm handgun, and fled on a motorcycle before heading to the school.

At the school, police said the suspect forced teachers and students into a room and held people hostage. Police said a gunshot was heard during the incident, and that the school director was also held hostage. At around 6.15pm, another gunshot was reported inside the school, and one hostage was released. Special police later entered the school and subdued the suspect, police said.



Governor visits injured students

At Songklanagarind Hospital, Songkhla Governor Ratthasart Chidchoo visited and offered support to the family of a 16-year-old student who was injured and remains under close medical supervision. Officials said her condition is stable.

A 19-year-old student sustained minor injuries after jumping from the second floor in panic, officials said. She was reported to be safe and was allowed to recover at home.

The governor expressed condolences over the incident and offered encouragement to the families of the injured. He said the provincial public health office would deploy multidisciplinary teams to provide support to students and families, and confirmed that Songkhla would provide full assistance and care.

He added that authorities would hold urgent talks with relevant agencies under the Ministry of Education to further strengthen school safety measures.