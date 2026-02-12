Police arrest 14 in Chanthaburi over alleged Chinese smuggling

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by the Highway Police Division, arrested 14 suspects—two Thai nationals on charges of harbouring or otherwise assisting foreign nationals to evade arrest, and 12 Chinese nationals on charges of entering and residing in the Kingdom without permission.

The arrests were made on a road in a side lane in Sai Khao subdistrict, Soi Dao district, Chanthaburi province.

Police said they have continued to investigate and crack down on illegal foreign nationals entering Thailand. The investigation found an organised network in which Cambodian and Thai brokers worked together to bring Chinese nationals into the country via natural border crossings, before transporting them to inland areas.