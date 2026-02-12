Sudarat resigns as Thai Sang Thai leader, shifts to civic anti-graft push

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, prime ministerial candidate of the Thai Sang Thai Party, has announced her resignation as party leader, saying she will pivot to work in the civic sector to drive what she called “clean politics” and push for stronger anti-corruption mechanisms.

In a Facebook post dated February 12, 2026, Sudarat said she entered politics more than three decades ago with the Palang Dharma Party and has maintained her pro-democracy stance throughout her career.

She said she had served in multiple senior roles, including as a minister in four major ministries and as a parliamentary watchdog.

Sudarat argued that corruption remains a major cause of poverty and underdevelopment, and linked the issue to widespread public doubts about the conduct of the February 2026 election, including concerns over heavy spending and alleged misconduct by independent bodies such as the Election Commission (EC).