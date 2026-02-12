All Aboard the 'Love Line': Bangkok Buses Pivot to Romance for Valentine’s Day

BMTA unveils a romantic roadmap for 2026, linking Bangkok’s most scenic sunset spots with sacred shrines for those seeking a "spiritual boost" in love.

As the capital prepares for the "Year of the Golden Horse" Valentine’s celebrations, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is inviting residents to swap expensive taxis for the humble bus.

The launch of the ‘Love Line: The Route of Romance’ aims to provide a stress-free, affordable way for couples to reach the city’s riverside vistas and for singles to visit the "Love Goddesses" of the city’s spiritual heart.

In Thailand, Valentine’s Day is more than just candlelit dinners; it is a day of deep cultural synthesis where modern romance meets ancient belief.

For many Thais, "Moo-telu" (spiritual tourism) is an essential Valentine’s ritual, with thousands flocking to shrines to ask for a "soulmate" or to strengthen an existing bond.

