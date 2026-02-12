All Aboard the 'Love Line': Bangkok Buses Pivot to Romance for Valentine’s Day

BMTA unveils a romantic roadmap for 2026, linking Bangkok’s most scenic sunset spots with sacred shrines for those seeking a "spiritual boost" in love.
As the capital prepares for the "Year of the Golden Horse" Valentine’s celebrations, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is inviting residents to swap expensive taxis for the humble bus.
The launch of the ‘Love Line: The Route of Romance’ aims to provide a stress-free, affordable way for couples to reach the city’s riverside vistas and for singles to visit the "Love Goddesses" of the city’s spiritual heart.
In Thailand, Valentine’s Day is more than just candlelit dinners; it is a day of deep cultural synthesis where modern romance meets ancient belief.
For many Thais, "Moo-telu" (spiritual tourism) is an essential Valentine’s ritual, with thousands flocking to shrines to ask for a "soulmate" or to strengthen an existing bond.
Riverside Sunsets and Skyline Spark
For those looking to "fill the sweetness" (as the local idiom goes), the BMTA has highlighted several routes that offer front-row seats to the sunset over the Chao Phraya River.
The Modern Classics: ICONSIAM (Routes 3, 105, 505) and Asiatique (Routes 15, 22) remain the go-to destinations for a romantic stroll.
Hidden Vistas: The Chao Phraya Sky Park, a garden bridge suspended over the water, offers a unique perspective of the city's old town and is easily reached via Route 15 or Route 37.
Old World Charm: For a classic "Old Bangkok" date, the BMTA recommends Tha Maharaj or the Golden Mount (Wat Saket). Watching the sun go down from the top of the Golden Mount is a perennial favourite, with Routes 15, 47, and 59 serving the area.
Seeking Divine Favour: The 'Love Goddess' Loop
For the unattached, or those wanting to ensure their relationship remains "pithy," the Love Line provides a direct path to Bangkok’s most powerful deities.
The Goddess of Fortune: Gaysorn Village’s Lakshmi Shrine is the most popular spot for those seeking a partner who is not just a match, but also prosperous. Visitors typically offer pink lotus flowers to the goddess. Take Routes 54, 73, or 514 to the Ratchaprasong intersection.
The Trimurti Shrine: Located outside CentralWorld (Routes 13, 15, 204), this is the legendary spot for singles. Tradition dictates that worshippers offer nine red roses and nine red incense sticks at 9:39 pm for the highest chance of success.
Sri Mariamman Temple (Wat Khaek): This Hindu temple in Silom (Routes 15, 76, 505) is famous for its intricate architecture and its reputation for granting domestic bliss.
Beyond the bus routes, visitors will notice distinct local customs this 14 February. From university students sticking heart-shaped stickers on each other's shirts to the massive flower markets at Pak Khlong Talat working through the night, the city transforms into a sea of red and pink.
By promoting the bus, the BMTA hopes to encourage a "Slow Life" approach to the holiday—focusing on the journey and the shared experience rather than the rush of the traffic.
For more information on specific bus schedules or to plan your bespoke romantic itinerary, contact the BMTA Contact Centre at 1348.