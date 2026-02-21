U.S. Supreme Court bars president from using IEEPA to impose import tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court has handed down a landmark ruling in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump (No. 24-1287), deciding on February 20, 2026 that the president has no authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose import tariffs unilaterally.

The decision is widely seen as a major legal setback for Donald Trump and carries direct implications for how future presidents can use executive power in international trade policy.

How the case began: a private firm challenges tariffs

The dispute began when Learning Resources, Inc., a small-scale importer, filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency linked to security, the economy and drug trafficking, and then rely on IEEPA to impose tariffs on imports from multiple countries, including Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump argued that the inflow of narcotics and persistent trade deficits posed threats to the nation’s economic stability and security, making retaliatory tariff measures necessary. However, the importing company and several states argued the action exceeded the statute’s legal limits, and the case ultimately reached the Supreme Court.