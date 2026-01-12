Thai Finance Ministry awaits US court decision on Trump tariffs

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, has dismissed as untrue, or “fake news”, reports claiming that the US Supreme Court has ruled to overturn President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariff policy.
He said there is, at present, no final ruling from the US court.
Monitoring the situation closely, he said an official ruling is expected on January 14, which he described as a key turning point for the direction of the global economy and Thailand’s economy.
Lavaron outlined possible scenarios, saying Thailand has prepared regardless of the outcome.
If the US Supreme Court rules that the Trump administration can continue with the tariff policy, economic conditions would remain broadly unchanged because the private sector and the government have already adjusted and prepared contingency plans in advance.
Conversely, if the ruling favours global trade, meaning the court orders that the tariff policy cannot proceed, it would be an immediate positive factor for Thailand’s economy.
“If the court says it can be done, there’s nothing to lose because everyone has already adjusted and prepared to deal with it.
But if we’re lucky and the court says it can’t be done, that will be a positive factor.
How big that positive will be remains to be seen,” Lavaron said.
President Donald Trump’s import tariff policy, often referred to as reciprocal tariffs, has sent shockwaves through global trade, with a minimum tariff of 10% on all countries and as high as 50% on some.
For Thailand, the import tariff rate was set at 19%, down from an earlier level of scrutiny at 36%, and has been in effect since August 7, 2025.
Compared with neighbouring ASEAN countries, the rates vary: Singapore 10% (the lowest in the region); Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia 19%; Vietnam 20%; Brunei 25%; and Lao PDR and Myanmar 40% (the highest in the region).