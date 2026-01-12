Thai Finance Ministry awaits US court decision on Trump tariffs

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, has dismissed as untrue, or “fake news”, reports claiming that the US Supreme Court has ruled to overturn President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariff policy.

He said there is, at present, no final ruling from the US court.

Monitoring the situation closely, he said an official ruling is expected on January 14, which he described as a key turning point for the direction of the global economy and Thailand’s economy.

Lavaron outlined possible scenarios, saying Thailand has prepared regardless of the outcome.