Thailand Braces for Landmark US Supreme Court Trade Ruling as 19% Tariff Hangs in Balance

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun prepares a "refund or retaliate" strategy as 12% of Thai export certificates fail to meet tightening US standards.

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has mobilised a dual-track strategy to safeguard national interests ahead of a pivotal US Supreme Court ruling on the legality of "Trump-era" tariffs.

The verdict, now rescheduled for 14 January, could either spark a massive tax reclamation process for Thai exporters or usher in a new era of aggressive US protectionism.

The timing of the legal climax is particularly sensitive for Thailand; following the dissolution of Parliament by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on 12 December, the nation is currently operating under a caretaker administration.

Consequently, while technical trade talks continue, any formal bilateral agreements will remain frozen until a new government is formed.