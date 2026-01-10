Thailand Seeks ‘Green’ Industrial Alliance as India’s Middle Class Set to Double

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun targets a consumer boom in India, pledging support for Thai giants including CP and SCG amidst a $20bn trade surge.

Thailand’s Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun, has concluded a strategic summit with six of the kingdom's largest industrial conglomerates in Mumbai, signalling a major push to integrate Thai firms into India’s rapidly expanding supply chains.

The minister held talks with senior executives from Thai Oil, GPSC, SCG, CPF, CP, and Shera to address the opportunities and logistical hurdles of operating in the subcontinent.

The discussions centred on a demographic shift of historic proportions: India’s middle class, currently numbering 500 million, is projected to swell to nearly 900 million by 2035.

"India is a market of immense scale and growing significance," Suphajee stated following the talks. "The rising purchasing power of the Indian middle class presents a critical window for Thai goods—particularly in the food, petrochemical, and innovative construction sectors."

While the outlook remains bullish, Thai business leaders cited the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification as a primary obstacle.

Although recognised as a necessary measure for quality control, the minister acknowledged that the "rigorous and intricate" nature of the process has occasionally hindered the fluidity of the bilateral supply chain.