Commerce minister leads Thai firms in Mumbai to push green building trade

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said India is a market she has visited repeatedly and one where she has seen clear progress and rising economic opportunities, reflecting what she described as strong growth under stable economic policies recognised internationally.

Speaking after a Thai-India business networking event at The St. Regis Mumbai, she said Thailand and India—maritime neighbours connected via the Andaman Sea—should view their relationship as an integrated regional production base and supply chain, with complementary economic structures.

Thailand imports a range of industrial goods from India, including gems and jewellery, pharmaceutical raw materials, tea and spices, she said, while key Thai inputs are processed further in India, adding value and creating jobs.

Suphajee said bilateral trade last year was worth about US$16.5 billion, with average growth of roughly 15% over the past three years. She added that Thailand is among India’s five key sources of intermediate goods—especially natural rubber and palm oil—while Thai exports of food ingredients and pet food to India have also expanded significantly.

She said Thailand’s new industrial growth direction aligns with India’s strategy in areas such as semiconductors, the creative economy, AI technology, digital trade, pet food, and Thailand’s push to become a medical and wellness hub, creating room for cooperation that “adds value” on both sides.