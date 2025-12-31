Thai Commerce Ministry extends strategic economic cooperation with Australia for three more years

Thailand’s commerce minister has signed an agreement to extend a memorandum of understanding on strategic economic cooperation with Australia for a further three years, the head of the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) said.

DTN director-general Chotima Iemsawasdikul said caretaker Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun signed the extension on November 14, while she was still fully authorised to do so. The Strategic Economic Cooperation Arrangement (SECA) MoU was extended from November 17, 2025 to November 17, 2028.

In 2022, Thailand and Australia signed the first SECA MoU in Bangkok to mark the 70th anniversary of Thailand–Australia relations. The MoU formed part of efforts to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership and aimed to broaden economic cooperation in areas where both countries have potential and shared interests. It also built on the existing Thailand–Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which marks its 20th anniversary this year.