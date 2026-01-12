US moves to expand medical cannabis and CBD research

The United States is moving to “reset” its approach to cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD), with the White House signalling a shift towards expanding medical research and making regulated access clearer for patients and clinicians.

A White House fact sheet dated 18 December 2025 said President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive order aimed at increasing research into medical marijuana and CBD, and reducing barriers that officials say have limited evidence, guidance and oversight.

Under the order, the Attorney General is instructed to expedite completion of the process to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act—a category that would ease restrictions compared with Schedule I, though it still keeps marijuana under federal control.

The directive also tasks the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs with working with Congress on enabling access to appropriate full-spectrum CBD products, while restricting products viewed as posing serious health risks.

The order further directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop research approaches and models using “real-world evidence”, intended to improve understanding of safety and effectiveness, inform standards of care, and align access to hemp-derived cannabinoid products with federal law.