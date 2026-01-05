7,000+ cannabis shops close as rules tighten—patients assured

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Monday that the ministry had been briefed on progress on a draft ministerial regulation governing permits to study, research, export, sell or process “controlled herbs” for commercial purposes, after it was approved by the Cabinet.

He said the existing 2016 ministerial regulation did not reflect the current cannabis landscape, and that a dedicated control mechanism was needed for the export, sale and processing of cannabis for commercial use, in order to protect consumers and reduce impacts on communities.

Under the new regulation, he said, it would be made clear that sellers must be legally designated facilities, with doctors responsible for prescribing and clearly identified personnel authorised to dispense cannabis to users. He added that Thailand had sufficient medical personnel in the relevant fields to support the licensing system.

Shops that still hold valid licences will be able to continue using them, Pattana said. However, once the new regulation takes effect, any licence renewal or new application will have to comply with the new criteria.

“Cannabis-related businesses will have to adapt, and operators will need to consider the process,” he said, adding that the ministry would ensure patients who require cannabis to treat medical conditions would not be left without medicine.