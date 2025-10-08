Cannabis reform network proposes overhaul of 3 laws, urges fast-track Cannabis Bill

Members of the Writing Thailand's Cannabis Future Network met with Dr Sakda Alapach, Deputy Permanent Secretary and spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, on Wednesday to discuss issues and proposals concerning cannabis regulation.
Prasitchai Nunual, secretary general of the network, outlined key proposals to address cannabis system reform, including:
1. Abolishing prescription requirements for cannabis flowers: Under the current system, cannabis flowers can only be purchased with a medical prescription. The proposal suggests creating two categories for cannabis purchases: Category 1, for patients with medical prescriptions for specific conditions, and Category 2, for health-conscious individuals who can obtain a "Cannabis Health Card" valid for one year. Prasitchai argued that the current prescription system forces people to buy cannabis on the black market, depriving the government of the ability to regulate and collect data. He added that the prescription system fails to control access by age, as it allows people of all ages to purchase cannabis.
2. Amending regulations on growing standards: The proposal suggests that once a grower receives certification for cannabis cultivation, there should be no need to undergo further analysis of the flower’s quality, reducing redundancy and costs.
3. Repealing the draft ministerial regulations on cannabis research, exports, and processing: The network recommends scrapping the regulations that require cannabis shops to be licensed as healthcare facilities, arguing that most cannabis business owners lack the financial resources to operate medical facilities.
Prasitchai stressed the importance of pushing forward the Ministry of Public Health's draft cannabis bill to the Cabinet and the House of Representatives.
Sakda responded after the discussion, stating that the Ministry of Public Health has acknowledged the issues and will carefully review all the proposals with input from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine. The process will take two weeks for a preliminary conclusion to be presented to the Ministry. Regarding prescriptions for cannabis, he stated that the ministry will present the matter to the minister, recognising that there are still some limitations in certain cases, but for now, the system will remain as is.
On the issue of cannabis shops being classified as healthcare facilities, Sakda added that the previous government had already proposed this to the Cabinet, and the new government would re-examine the proposal. This provides an opportunity to revisit the matter.