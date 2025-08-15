Over 1,000 cannabis shops closed, nearly 1 tonne seized in nationwide crackdown

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has conducted a sweeping inspection of cannabis-related businesses across the country, checking 5,218 out of 18,763 establishments between June 16 and August 13, 2025.
The results were as follows:
Since 2022, the department has received 176 complaints, most commonly about unlicensed sales (68 cases), smoking in shops (25), sales to minors (15), street or stall sales (11), online sales (11), advertising violations (10), public nuisance (14), and licence verification requests (22).
Dr Thewan Thaneerat, Deputy Director-General of the Department, emphasised that strict action will continue to prevent inappropriate cannabis use, especially among youth, to ensure cannabis brings maximum benefit to society.
Dr Nantasak Chotichanadechawong, Director of the Office for Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional and Folk Medicine Wisdom, added that proactive operations take place weekly. On August 13, 2025, the department worked with relevant agencies in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, including Phaya Thai, Chana Songkhram, Samae Dam Metropolitan Police Stations, and Rattanathibet Provincial Police Station.
Of 17 shops inspected, 7 had valid licences, 1 showed no offence, 5 were closed on the day of inspection, 1 had gone out of business, 2 were operating without a licence and prosecuted, and 1 violated licensing conditions, resulting in suspension.
The department urges all sectors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities via the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine at 0-2591-7007 or through its website www.dtam.moph.go.th.