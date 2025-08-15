Over 1,000 cannabis shops closed, nearly 1 tonne seized in nationwide crackdown

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has conducted a sweeping inspection of cannabis-related businesses across the country, checking 5,218 out of 18,763 establishments between June 16 and August 13, 2025.

The results were as follows:

724 licences suspended

129 licences revoked

180 prosecuted for selling without a licence

1,079 businesses closed

116 cases involving seizure of suspicious cannabis flower

33 arrests for smuggling cannabis out of the country at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports

Total confiscated cannabis weight: 980.65 kg

Since 2022, the department has received 176 complaints, most commonly about unlicensed sales (68 cases), smoking in shops (25), sales to minors (15), street or stall sales (11), online sales (11), advertising violations (10), public nuisance (14), and licence verification requests (22).

Dr Thewan Thaneerat, Deputy Director-General of the Department, emphasised that strict action will continue to prevent inappropriate cannabis use, especially among youth, to ensure cannabis brings maximum benefit to society.