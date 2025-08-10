Cannabis reclassification boosts tourism, say tourism associations

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), told Thansettakij that although the reclassification is a government policy, feedback from the tourism sector indicates it will have a positive impact.
He noted that tourists who do not use cannabis often feel unsafe in environments where its smell is pervasive, discouraging families with children from visiting urban areas.
While cannabis tourism may appeal to a small niche, he said, it should be confined to designated areas. In the past, cannabis shops had spread widely along streets, affecting the overall image of Thailand as a family-friendly destination.
Since family travellers are a key market segment, prioritising their needs outweighs catering to the smaller cannabis tourism market, he argued.
He added that data from online travel agencies such as Booking.com shows family travel is growing faster than other segments, making it a market Thailand cannot afford to neglect.
ATTA says most tourists unaffected
Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said the move benefits both society and tourism. He expressed concern over the normalisation of cannabis among young people, which could lead to imitation and misuse.
He pointed out that in Asia–Pacific markets, which account for 70% of Thailand’s arrivals, cannabis remains illegal.
This can affect tourism cooperation, with some governments discouraging travel to countries where cannabis is permitted. For example, South Korea conducts random drug tests on returning travellers.
ATTA president Sittiwat Chewaratanaporn agreed, adding that major source markets such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia do not favour cannabis use.
Some countries, including South Korea and China, have conducted random urine tests on tourists upon their return. In contrast, cannabis-related tourism mainly appeals to a small European segment, he explained.
Social media comments from foreign tourists have also criticised Thailand’s previous liberal cannabis policy, while some governments issued warnings due to legal risks in their own countries.
Restricting cannabis to medical purposes will therefore improve Thailand’s appeal to these markets, he said.
Tourism marketing body notes pros and cons
Kitti Pornsiwakit, president of the Association of Thai Tourism Marketing (ATTM), said tightening regulations to allow only medical cannabis has both benefits and drawbacks for the industry and the country.
On the positive side, it addresses concerns from Asian tourists about cannabis contamination in food, boosts family tourism, and aligns the private sector’s focus with the original medical-use intention.
It also offers an opportunity to position Thailand as a high-quality cannabis wellness hub and helps prevent youth cannabis addiction.
On the downside, some European cannabis tourists may be deterred, and over 20,000 cannabis-related businesses and communities may have to close or adapt.
Without clear government support measures, such changes could harm investment sentiment and be perceived as policy instability, he said.