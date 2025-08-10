Cannabis reclassification boosts tourism, say tourism associations

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), told Thansettakij that although the reclassification is a government policy, feedback from the tourism sector indicates it will have a positive impact.

He noted that tourists who do not use cannabis often feel unsafe in environments where its smell is pervasive, discouraging families with children from visiting urban areas.

While cannabis tourism may appeal to a small niche, he said, it should be confined to designated areas. In the past, cannabis shops had spread widely along streets, affecting the overall image of Thailand as a family-friendly destination.

Since family travellers are a key market segment, prioritising their needs outweighs catering to the smaller cannabis tourism market, he argued.

He added that data from online travel agencies such as Booking.com shows family travel is growing faster than other segments, making it a market Thailand cannot afford to neglect.