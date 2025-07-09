First test of \"Cannabis Prescription\" system today!

Thanakrit Jit-areerat, Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, revealed during a press conference on "Medical Cannabis" at the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) on Tuesday (July 8) that cannabis is not yet classified as a narcotic. However, measures for control are necessary due to its ongoing impact. Complaints about cannabis use have increased tenfold, now affecting approximately 1.5 million people.
The rise in cannabis use follows its declassification as a narcotic, causing discomfort within society. Therefore, various control measures must be implemented, leading to the issuance of a Ministry of Public Health announcement designating cannabis as an herbal plant to be monitored by medical professionals.
The announcement also stipulates that cannabis must come from suitable, standardised sources.
Thanakrit further stated that two new measures have been introduced, building on the 2022 announcement, to ensure cannabis use is regulated to meet standards. The new Herbal Control Announcement (Cannabis) 2025 aims to regulate medical cannabis use, including prescriptions by doctors from seven specified medical fields, and the control of cultivation sources to ensure consumer safety.
Additionally, DTAM has issued a Prescription Form for Medication cannabis. Cannabis retail outlets must sell cannabis only with a prescription to allow for increased oversight of the cannabis distribution process.
He emphasized that the current policy will not negatively impact the 18,000 existing cannabis retail outlets. DTAM will work to communicate these changes with retailers and local public health offices to foster understanding and collaboration.
Dr Somruek Chungsaman, Director-General of DTAM will send a letter to the Royal Thai Police to clarify the proper and improper practices for cannabis possession to ensure mutual understanding.
“Once the Ministry’s regulations on retail control are enforced within this year, it will mean that these shops must have a doctor on-site, essentially transforming them from retail establishments into healthcare facilities. However, in the interim, until enforcement begins, they will use the prescription for controlled herbs instead, and the professionals performing this task must be trained by the Department,” Dr Somruek explained.
Following the training, the first batch of 1,000 Thai traditional medicine doctors will be ready on July 16.
Currently, discussions are ongoing to create an IT system allowing retail outlets to access information regarding cannabis bud usage and prescription management.
On July 9, the Department will test the system with 50 patients who received service and use the controlled herb prescription (cannabis).
As for how the public will know where doctors who can issue prescriptions are located, a system is being developed, but it is contingent on finalizing the list of trained professionals.
The department is also working on integrating telemedicine systems, which will be available for both hospitals and clinics, though the system is still under development.