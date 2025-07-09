First test of \"Cannabis Prescription\" system today!

Thanakrit Jit-areerat, Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, revealed during a press conference on "Medical Cannabis" at the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) on Tuesday (July 8) that cannabis is not yet classified as a narcotic. However, measures for control are necessary due to its ongoing impact. Complaints about cannabis use have increased tenfold, now affecting approximately 1.5 million people.

The rise in cannabis use follows its declassification as a narcotic, causing discomfort within society. Therefore, various control measures must be implemented, leading to the issuance of a Ministry of Public Health announcement designating cannabis as an herbal plant to be monitored by medical professionals.

The announcement also stipulates that cannabis must come from suitable, standardised sources.