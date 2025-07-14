Health Minister unfazed by cannabis protest, vows crackdown on illegal sales

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Monday said he was not concerned about an upcoming protest led by the Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network and its supporters, who plan to rally in front of the Public Health Ministry on July 16.

Speaking to reporters, Somsak reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to enforcing cannabis laws strictly in accordance with the Ministry’s medical cannabis regulations. The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is currently working with the cannabis business association to align enforcement with public health goals.

“This is about the broader impact — on youth, tourists, and the country's image. We're not encouraging cannabis smoking,” Somsak stressed.

He noted that since the legalisation of cannabis and kratom, any illegal use — including mixing kratom with banned substances — must be prosecuted. While pure kratom or cannabis is not illegal, any combination that becomes a narcotic is subject to arrest.