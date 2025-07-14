Health Minister unfazed by cannabis protest, vows crackdown on illegal sales

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Monday said he was not concerned about an upcoming protest led by the Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network and its supporters, who plan to rally in front of the Public Health Ministry on July 16.
Speaking to reporters, Somsak reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to enforcing cannabis laws strictly in accordance with the Ministry’s medical cannabis regulations. The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is currently working with the cannabis business association to align enforcement with public health goals.
“This is about the broader impact — on youth, tourists, and the country's image. We're not encouraging cannabis smoking,” Somsak stressed.
He noted that since the legalisation of cannabis and kratom, any illegal use — including mixing kratom with banned substances — must be prosecuted. While pure kratom or cannabis is not illegal, any combination that becomes a narcotic is subject to arrest.
Over the past month, officials from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, along with relevant agencies, have inspected 1,565 cannabis outlets. As a result:
Furthermore, authorities at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports arrested 32 people attempting to smuggle cannabis out of the country, seizing a total of 940.93 kilograms.
Somsak urged business operators to comply with regulations and consult the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine or their provincial public health offices for further guidance.
“I have instructed officials to strictly enforce the law to ensure cannabis is used solely for medical purposes. Any violations will be dealt with immediately,” he said.
In addition, on July 16, the department will conduct training for medical professionals — both online and in-person — across seven professions, aiming to certify 2,000 practitioners to diagnose and prescribe cannabis for medical use.
On July 17, a separate training will be held for cannabis flower vendors, with a target of 80,000 participants. Once certified and registered with the department, professionals will be able to prescribe cannabis flowers (Form PT.33) for patients in the following categories: Insomnia, appetite loss, chronic pain, cancer, migraine, Parkinson’s disease, and foreign tourists with documented medical cannabis history from abroad.