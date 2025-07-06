Thai Authorities Vow Crackdown on Cannabis-Infused Products After Toddler Hospitalised

Thailand's Public Health Ministry has launched an urgent nationwide crackdown on cannabis-infused foods, beverages, and snacks following the hospitalisation of a two-year-old girl who consumed a cannabis-laced gummy.
The incident has prompted a renewed push to clear unregulated products from the market and tighten controls on unlicensed vendors.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin expressed grave concern over the incident involving the two-year, six-month-old child, highlighting that the easy access to cannabis by young people and its health implications have been a persistent worry for authorities.
Upon learning of this recent incident, he has immediately instructed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Provincial Public Health Offices (PPHOs) across the country to conduct continuous raids until all such products are eradicated.
"Today, all parties must cooperate and help provide information to eliminate these things," Somsak stated. "What I have always been concerned about is the uninformed access to cannabis by children and youth. I would like to cite data from the Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, which surveyed the impact and solutions for drug abuse from experts. Based on data collected specifically in 2022, cannabis smoking among Thai children and youth aged 18-19 years increased tenfold, from 1-2% in 2020 to 9.7%. Therefore, we must push forward to ensure cannabis is genuinely used only for medical purposes, to reduce its impact on children, youth, and society."
Ministry officials possess comprehensive powers to act against cannabis-laced products, whether in food, sweets, drinks, or other forms, particularly if they contain cannabis extracts exceeding legal limits.
Authorities can immediately seize items, impose fines, and refer cases to the police for further legal action.
The penalties for unauthorised cannabis-infused food products, or those lacking proper labelling, are severe.
Fines can range up to 30,000 Baht, with potential imprisonment of up to three years, or both.
Should investigations reveal that products were manufactured or imported without permission, or if THC levels are dangerously high, they will be classified as "impure food," carrying penalties of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
Minister Somsak also confirmed that the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is collaborating with other relevant agencies to carry out weekly inspections of cannabis shops in both central and provincial areas.
Unlicensed shops face prosecution alongside police, with potential penalties of up to one year in prison, a 20,000 Baht fine, or both. Even licensed shops found in breach of their operating conditions risk suspension or revocation of their permits.
The Public Health Ministry urges anyone with concerns, or who identifies substandard health products or experiences adverse effects from consumption, to report it via the FDA hotline 1556, any Provincial Public Health Office, or the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.