Thai Authorities Vow Crackdown on Cannabis-Infused Products After Toddler Hospitalised

Thailand's Public Health Ministry has launched an urgent nationwide crackdown on cannabis-infused foods, beverages, and snacks following the hospitalisation of a two-year-old girl who consumed a cannabis-laced gummy.

The incident has prompted a renewed push to clear unregulated products from the market and tighten controls on unlicensed vendors.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin expressed grave concern over the incident involving the two-year, six-month-old child, highlighting that the easy access to cannabis by young people and its health implications have been a persistent worry for authorities.

Upon learning of this recent incident, he has immediately instructed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Provincial Public Health Offices (PPHOs) across the country to conduct continuous raids until all such products are eradicated.

"Today, all parties must cooperate and help provide information to eliminate these things," Somsak stated. "What I have always been concerned about is the uninformed access to cannabis by children and youth. I would like to cite data from the Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, which surveyed the impact and solutions for drug abuse from experts. Based on data collected specifically in 2022, cannabis smoking among Thai children and youth aged 18-19 years increased tenfold, from 1-2% in 2020 to 9.7%. Therefore, we must push forward to ensure cannabis is genuinely used only for medical purposes, to reduce its impact on children, youth, and society."



