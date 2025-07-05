Public Health Minister says cannabis reclassification must avoid backlash; kratom already regulated

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Friday that the government has not yet set a timeframe for reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic, emphasising the need for a balanced approach to avoid disrupting the cannabis industry and public backlash.

Speaking to reporters, Somsak acknowledged that since cannabis was decriminalised in 2022, over 18,000 dispensaries have opened nationwide, with total investment reaching 30–40 billion baht. Any move to reclassify it as a narcotic must therefore ensure that it does not harm investors, spark protests, or lead to lawsuits.

To manage the situation, the ministry has declared cannabis a controlled herbal substance, meaning it can only be used with a prescription.

Somsak explained that only two professions currently authorised to issue prescriptions are modern medical doctors and traditional Thai medicine practitioners, both regulated by their respective professional councils. Other healthcare professions, even if previously permitted, do not yet have the regulatory authority to prescribe cannabis until formal guidelines are introduced. Training and public education will be required to support this system.

"Declaring cannabis a narcotic immediately would impact 18,000 businesses," said Somsak. "We must act carefully. The government doesn’t want the public to suffer. Today, people are already complaining about cannabis smoke. So, regulation is essential."